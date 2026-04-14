Je'Von Evans Comments On Pat McAfee's WWE Return: 'Why Can't We Just Have Fun?'

We're almost at the end of the "Road to WrestleMania", but there's one more pitstop along the way. The road has been anything but smooth, especially with the giant pothole that is Pat McAfee being involved with Randy Orton. McAfee has been involved in two poorly received promo segments. After the first promo on "SmackDown", CM Punk had a verbal receipt in the form of a pipe bomb for him on the following "Raw".

During an interview on "No-Contest Wrestling", Je'Von Evans weighed in on McAfee's promos and Punk's response. "I feel like there's certain things that people that aren't familiar or don't come from the wrestling business don't understand. They tend to express that in a certain way." Evans says wrestling isn't like a regular sport and points out that they are putting their bodies and lives on the line and this is how some people put food on the table for their families.

He continues that some people express their opinions publicly and wonders "why can't we just have fun and make money? But you can't be talking crazy and not expect nobody to talk crazy back. You cannot not expect receipts, especially from the OGs that have been doing it for a long time, that's been through a lot to get to where they're at and now you're dissing them."

Evan is competing at WrestleMania 42 Night Two in a six-man ladder match for the Men's Intercontinental Championship.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "No-Contest Wrestling" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.