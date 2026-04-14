AJ Lee Reveals What She Plans To Do After Beating Becky Lynch At WWE WrestleMania 42

In her first WrestleMania since 2015, AJ Lee is set to defend the Women's WWE Intercontinental Championship against now-bitter rival Becky Lynch. The two last faced off at Elimination Chamber 2026, where Lee captured the title after making Lynch tap out, and according to the reigning champion, she'll walk away with the win again at WrestleMania.

"I'm hoping Becky just, you know, gets out of my life now," Lee said during an interview with ESPN's "SportsCenter," expressing that she feels that she's proven that she can still hang with the current day stars at this stage, but feels Lynch won't back down unless she's humiliated at WrestleMania. "And then I can move on to the rest of the roster and get my hands on anybody who wants a shot at the title!"

When asked what she plans to do first after beating Lynch at WrestleMania, Lee had an even simpler answer.

"Eat so much cake," Lee said. "So many cookies! All I want is just all the carbs in the world, you know? I believe carbs are life, I still have them, I still have treats while I'm training but minimal, because we're trying to be as top shape as possible. But the second that match is over, it is on!"

At the time of writing, Lynch has yet to make any predictions of her own when it comes to WrestleMania 42. Ahead of the Royal Rumble back in January, however, 'The Man' claimed that her tapping out at WrestlePalooza was a fluke, and proclaimed that she was planning to beat Lee and send her off to another ten-year retirement.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "ESPN's Sport Center," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.