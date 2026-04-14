Bully Ray Wonders If WWE Lost Confidence In Cody Rhodes-Randy Orton Main Event

When it was first announced back in March, Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton for Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship was among the most anticipated WrestleMania 42 matches, particularly due to the history between Rhodes and Orton. Since then, however, the feud has since been criticized by many due to the inclusion of Pat McAfee as Orton's ally, a decision that reportedly came from TKO executive Ari Emanuel and not WWE creative.

And after a week of giving it a shot, it appears Bully Ray has had enough of this storyline as well. On Tuesday's "Busted Open Radio," the two-time Hall of Famer lamented how the Rhodes-Orton storyline, one Bully had been looking forward to for years, had come up so short, especially when he feels the rest of the Mania card has come together well.

"Listen, going into WrestleMania this year, we are getting some really good stories," Bully said. "I think we get off on this tangent because we're still p****d off that a beautiful story like Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton got tampered with for no good reason. No good reason."

Bully also admitted that he was confused by WWE/TKO deciding to get so heavily involved in the Rhodes-Orton storyline, while they were content to let other major feuds, including CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns, go on with no interference. He believes that it's a sign that the Rhodes vs. Orton feud wasn't as highly thought of by executives as it was by wrestling fans.

"It's weird, it's like 'Well, why didn't you f**k with Roman and Punk?" Bully said. "Why'd you leave them alone, but you decided to get all involved in Cody vs. Randy? It's weird...Maybe they didn't have any confidence in that main event of Randy vs. Cody."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription