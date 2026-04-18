Cody Rhodes Reflects On Undertaker Interfering In WWE WrestleMania 40 Main Event

Cody Rhodes was finally able to "finish his story" and win the Undisputed WWE Championship during a Bloodline Rules match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. The stipulation left a lot of room for interference, not just from Reigns' bloodline. Solo Sikoa, John Cena, and The Rock all made appearances, and at one point, the lights went out on the match, and The Undertaker appeared to chokeslam Rock on Rhodes' behalf. The "American Nightmare" recalled receiving help from "The Deadman" during an episode of "Matt and Shane's Secret Podcast."

"He ran to the ring with two brand new, I believe either hips or knees, he just had double [replacements]," Rhodes explained. "This was the first time he'd run. But, the blackout when we do it in the stadiums and the arenas, it's not full like it is on TV. You can see a bit. He rolled in the ring in a way that he could have probably killed a full-blown lion. He had such testosterone. He was so ready to be standing up and for that moment."

He joked that it was incredible to see how agile the WWE Hall of Famer was. Rhodes also said that after 'Taker hit the chokeslam on Rock, he looked over to Rhodes still down on the canvas to give him a nod, but Rhodes was so out of it.

"But he completely just winked at me, lights went out. I was in it," he said. "With what we do, the suspension of disbelief, what's real, what's not. You cannot convince me that he's not magical."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Matt and Shane's Secret Podcast" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.