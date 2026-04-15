Je'Von Evans Discusses His Nerves Ahead Of First WWE WrestleMania Match

WWE's Je'Von Evans is nervous and excited for his first WrestleMania outing.

Evans' rise to the WWE main roster has been pretty quick, and the 21-year-old will have an opportunity to make it even better when he competes for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania. In his conversation on the "No-Contest Wrestling" on "The Rich Eisen Show," Evans admitted the prospect of wrestling at "The Show of Shows" is nerve-wracking.

"Honestly, it's very nerve-wracking, but it's such a blessing. Like, literally a year ago, I was basically opening for Mania week or Mania weekend. Now I'm in WrestleMania. So it's crazy, bro," he said. "It just shows that like hard work does pay off. And honestly, bro, like I know I'm just getting started, you know what I mean? Like, honestly, I feel like we haven't even started yet, bro. We just barely scratching the surface, you feel me? So, like, I'm so blessed, bro. I'm so honored and I can't wait to see what happens, especially in WrestleMania, bro."

Evans stated that he's excited but nervous as well, as WrestleMania will be the largest crowd that he will be wrestling in front of. He plans not to go overboard with the moves as he doesn't want to be under the pressure of trying to outdo himself each year.

"I'm excited, but then I'm like, yo, like this is probably the most amount of people that I've wrestled in front of. It's just so nerve-wracking because Mania is the biggest show of the year, so, it's only so much that you can do for real, you know? Like, I don't want to go too crazy 'cause I want to have, you know, I don't want to — how can I say it — like overbuild. Like, every year try to go crazier, 'cause eventually I won't be able to go crazy anymore, you know? I'll be old."

He reiterated what an honor it is to wrestle at 'Mania, with competing for a title being the cherry on top. Evans will compete for the Intercontinental title against Penta, Rey Mysterio, JD McDonagh, Dragon Lee, and Rusev.