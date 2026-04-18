Charlotte Flair Explains How WWE Unreal Has Provided Her With 'Peace Of Mind'

When Charlotte Flair started to collect WWE titles at a rapid pace throughout the late 2010s, her heel persona was not only garnering a negative reaction on-screen, but also in her personal life. The WWE Universe began to associate Flair's actions on TV to how she conducted herself as a human being, with many believing she carried the same attitude and personality outside of the ring. However, when "WWE Unreal" premiered last year, the tide started to change for Flair, as she told Katie Nolan that the behind-the-scenes documentary series finally allowed fans to witness the true version of "The Queen."

"For my character specifically, I feel there was a point where people could not separate the two. So where here I'm thinking I'm playing an incredible bad guy and the best bad guy of all time, people couldn't be like, 'Okay, well there's her and she's just a bad person.' So when 'Unreal' came out, I didn't even know really what I was shooting for or what had transpired behind-the-scenes, but it gave people a different perspective of me without me having to give a perspective of who I am as a person. So it's done wonders ... people really thought that I was just that evil witch Charlotte Flair."

Flair continued to explain that "WWE Unreal" has given her peace of mind and is glad that fans realize she was just being a good heel. Additionally, she's happy that people had the opportunity to view the human side of her after she had maintained the integrity of her character for nearly a decade.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Casuals with Katie Nolan" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.