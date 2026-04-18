Stephanie Vaquer Always Knew She'd Join WWE: 'I Never Had Plan B'

It's only been a year since Stephanie Vaquer was called up to WWE's main roster, and during that time she's been able to stand toe-to-toe with stars like IYO SKY and Tiffany Stratton, be featured on multiple Premium Live Events, as well as become Women's World Champion. However, before achieving success on the highest level in WWE, Vaquer wrestled internationally for 16 years in countries like Mexico and Japan, where she became one of the most gifted female stars not signed to a major promotion. Although she finally joined WWE in her early 30s, Vaquer admitted in a recent interview on "Insight" that there were several moments when she wanted to quit the sport, but always believed she would accomplish her goal of becoming a WWE star.

"Many time, but I don't know how I can explain that, but I knew it. I always say, I never have plan B. I always have the plan to my dream. I never say 'Oh if that not happen maybe I can go and be I don't know,' I never think about that. I never thought I can't do that. I always say yeah this is my dream and I will be and we're here. But it's crazy, I can't really explain the feeling. I knew it and maybe not like this, this is better. This is better than my dream, not like this, but yeah, I think maybe destiny."

In addition to becoming a major star in CMLL throughout the 2020s, Vaquer also had the opportunity to showcase her talents in AEW before signing with WWE, where she lost the NJPW STRONG Women's Title to Mercedes Mone at Forbidden Door 2024. Vaquer has returned to Mexico once since joining WWE, as she made her Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide debut last year at Worlds Collide.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Insight" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.