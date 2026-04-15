Details On Curtis Blaydes Injuries Following UFC 327 Loss

Of all the major talking points coming out of UFC 327, the one fans were most excited to talk about was the heavyweight showdown between Curtis Blaydes and Josh Hokit. The two men went to war for 15 minutes in what many fight fans are already calling one of the greatest heavyweight clashes in UFC history, but in the end, it was Hokit who came away with the hard-fought victory.

Given the amount of punishment both men sustained in the fight, it was only natural that they came away with some injuries. Blaydes' management team told ESPN that after the fight, it was confirmed that Blaydes suffered a fractured orbital bone, as well as a fractured nose during the fight. As for Hokit, it has already been confirmed that he suffered injuries to his jaw and hand during the fight, and was checked out for a possible concussion, which makes sense given the two men landed a combined 351 strikes across three rounds. To give a silver lining to both men, they were both awarded Fight of the Night bonuses of $100,000 each, with Hokit earning an extra $100,000 after being awarded a Performance of the Night bonus.

Blaydes' management team didn't give an update as to when their man will be back in the cage, but when he does make his return, he will be looking to bounce back from such a tight defeat. As for Hokit, he was added to the White House card on June 14 as a result of his performance, where he will take on Derrick Lewis at the request of Donald Trump.