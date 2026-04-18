WWE's Cody Rhodes Recalls Infamous Shockmaster Incident Involving Uncle Fred Ottman

To this day, the debut of The Shockmaster on WCW television remains one the most iconic "so bad, it's good" moments in wrestling history, thanks in part to Shockmaster tripping and falling when breaking through the wall of the "Flair For the Gold" set. What many may not know is that Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is connected to the infamous angle. Not only was The Shockmaster the brainchild of Rhodes' father, "The American Dream" Dusty Rhodes, but The Shockmaster was portrayed by Fred Ottman, Rhodes' then uncle.

During an appearance on "Matt and Shane's Secret Podcast," Rhodes was discussing Ric Flair when The Shockmaster was brought up, prompting Rhodes to reveal his connection to the angle. In between trying not to laugh, Rhodes attempted to explain what his father was thinking when he came up with the role for Ottman.

"I'm trying to word this nicely, cause I don't know, I was a kid," Rhodes said. "It seemed like my dad was trying to help Fred out, and it seemed like he was trying to give him a role. He had a great run at WWE as Typhoon and Tugboat. So the Shockmaster was the role. I don't like to disrespect...it doesn't seem like the idea was that well thought out...He was in a Stormtrooper helmet that Janie Engels spray painted, silver spray paint on it."

Rhodes did attempt to absolve his then uncle of some of the blame, but ultimately conceded that, no matter what, this angle was doomed to fail.

"The thing that Fred told everybody is there was a board [that] a guy named Jackie Crockett, who was a cameraman, he put that board there to make sure the 'Flair For the Gold,' which was a three-wall set, doesn't fall. That board, apparently, was not there earlier in the day, and that board is what did it. [But] I don't know any way which this ever would have worked."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Matt and Shane's Secret Podcast" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription