Carlos Ulberg Provides Injury Update Following UFC 327 Title Win

Carlos Ulberg has been the name on every UFC fan's lips over the past few days as he defeated Jiri Prochazka at UFC 327 to win the vacant UFC Light Heavyweight Championship. While his knockout of the Czech fighter was memorable it's what happened earlier in the fight that has everyone talking. Around one minute into the fight, Ulberg looked to have suffered a knee injury that caused visible discomfort, limping and not being able to put any weight on his leg. The "Black Jag" was a recent guest on "The Ariel Helwani Show" where he provided a breakdown on what happened, and what his condition is.

"It was just a freak accident," Ulberg said. "I think what had happened was I pushed off my leg, and essentially it's just my knee that gave out and yeah, that just caused a bit of vulnerability in the fight...The knee felt like it was kind of going in and out of the socket. I felt like there was just a bit of pain there. I couldn't bear any weight on that leg, and every time I was push off that right foot, or step, or put any kind of weight on that leg, then it would give out."

Helwani asked if Ulberg knew what the injury was as many people, including several doctors, have theorized that he suffered a torn ACL. However, Ulberg is still unaware as to what injury he has suffered. "We don't know for sure, we're just waiting for–I'll get the scans done when I arrive in [Las] Vegas this week and we'll know. We'll know everything once that's all done." Ulberg was then asked if he thought it was ACL tear, to which he stated that he's never had a knee injury before so he couldn't tell. "I have never done the knee at all so I have no idea how to react. It's just swollen at the moment, and I'm just–It's hard to get up, so definitely something going on in there...It takes me a while now to get anywhere, so definitely walking like an old fella."

Please credit "The Ariel Helwani Show" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.