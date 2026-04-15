Cody Rhodes On Dealing With Pat McAfee At WWE WrestleMania 42: 'I Got A Plan'

After many years in the making, the WrestleMania 42 match between Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton has become less about their history, and more about Rhodes' issues with Pat McAfee, who became involved after revealing himself to be Orton's mystery advisor a few weeks ago. With McAfee's presence on WWE TV only growing since then, many have assumed that he will be getting involved in Orton and Rhodes' match in order to help Orton secure his 15th WWE Championship reign.

Appearing on "ESPN First Take" Wednesday to promote the match, Rhodes was grilled by Stephen A. Smith about being prepared for McAfee. Rhodes tried to keep the focus on Orton, telling Stephen A. he was the one to worry about, not McAfee.

"I don't think I have to upend Pat McAfee, but I do have to upend Randy Orton," Rhodes said. "Pat McAfee is just the garnish there on that plate, Randy Orton [is] the steak. And I'm not taking anything away from Pat McAfee. I know he's beloved, he's an ESPN friend, I get it, I get it, I get it. But Randy is the focus. That's the guy I'm wrestling."

Still, Stephen A. continued to tell Rhodes that he should keep an eye on McAfee, believing he and Orton would have something up his sleeves. That was enough to get Rhodes to admit that, much like "Red Dead Redemption's" Dutch Van Der Linde, he too had a plan.

"There's something in these sleeves too," Rhodes said. "You can't just keep getting kicked in the balls by an NFL punter and not have a plan of you're own. I've got a plan here. I've got a plan."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "ESPN First Take" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription