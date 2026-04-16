AEW Women's World Champion Thekla Called Out For Match On Spring Breakthru Collision

Fresh off of her successful AEW Women's World Championship defense against Jamie Hayter at the AEW Dynasty pay-per-view on April 12, "The Toxic Spider" Thekla decided to run her mouth once again on the Spring BreakThru edition of "AEW Dynamite." However, Thekla's mouth got her trouble when she was challenged to a match 24 hours from now on "AEW Collision."

Just as Thekla was going to gloat about defeating Hayter at Dynasty, Hayter's tag team partner in The Brawling Birds, Alex Windsor, interrupted proceedings by cutting a promo of her own. She stated that no one wanted to hear Thekla talk, that she was a champion in her own right as she's currently the NJPW STRONG Women's Champion, and the fact that no one calls Thekla one of the greats back in Japan because she was stupid enough to get herself fired from STARDOM.

Thekla fired back by saying even though she did get fired, Japan couldn't handle anyway, and no one in AEW can handle her either. Windsor decided to put this to the test and challenged Thekla to a match for the AEW Women's World Championship on the Spring BreakThru edition of "Collision" on April 16. Before Thekla had a chance to accept, the Sisters of Sin came out to attack Windsor, but Windsor got the better of Skye Blue and Julia Hart. She proceeded to try and go into the audience to confront Thekla, but the champion backed away. The match was then made official by AEW President Tony Khan.

Windsor and Thekla have crossed paths previously in tag team matches and trios matches, as well as the women's Casino Gauntlet match at AEW All In Texas in July 2025. However, the two women have never faced off in a singles match, but that will all change this Thursday on "Collision."