WWE's Shawn Michaels On Former Rival The Undertaker Booking AAA: It's 'So Poetic'

Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide has enjoyed an increase in production quality since WWE's acquisition of the promotion, as well as none other than Mark "The Undertaker" Calaway stepping in to run Creative. The AAA fanbase has clearly enjoyed the new direction in Creative, with audiences loudly popping for segments with El Grande Americano.

One notable name who's enjoying Calaway in AAA has been his old rival, WWE HOFer Shawn Michaels, who praised his work during an interview with Adrian Hernandez on "Unlikely."

"We joke about [Calaway in AAA] quite a bit because here is this unbelievably stoic figure, in his WWE career, and yeah, he's out there with the Luchadores and everything else going 100 miles an hour!" Michaels exclaimed. "Again, so poetic, and he's doing a fantastic job, and that's no surprise, he's – again – he's the man in so many ways."

HBK expressed that he believes Calaway caught the itch for booking and regained his love for pro wrestling after being a part of "WWE LFG" and being backstage at WWE. The veteran then looked back at their iconic WrestleMania 25 clash, recalling the infamous spot where Calaway was meant to land on Sim Snuka after a suicide dive, but the spot was botched and the "Undertaker" landed hard on the ground.

"Mark's simply an animal, and one of the toughest sons of a gun you'll ever run across, and he took it on the chin," Michaels recalled. "He can be really angry but be unbelievably patient, and focused, and a pro, and then, you know, we went out there and finished it the way we wanted to."

Michaels did plenty more reflecting in the recent "Heartbreak Kid: Becoming Shawn Michaels" documentary.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Unlikely" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.