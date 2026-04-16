AEW Dynamite - Spring Breakthru: 3 Things We Loved And 3 We Hated

Technically, this segment appeared to be filmed on Sunday, but it was included as part of Wednesday's show, seeing Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay join one another in a "Look at us. Who would have thought it?" moment in the medical room. Fresh off their defeats to MJF and Jon Moxley for the World and Continental titles, respectively, a dejected Omega commiserated with Ospreay as both walked away empty-handed. Ospreay was a little more positive, counter-balancing the lamenting of Omega, who believed he was beyond being the top guy again.

He reminded Omega that he was the man who shouldered NJPW in its last boom period, that he was the blueprint for guys like him to follow, and said he believed Omega would make good on his next opportunity. On the other hand, Omega pretty much anointed Ospreay as the future, saying he would be the World Champion sooner rather than later. But he wasn't too convinced by the praise coming his way.

It was cool to see, after their many battles and jibes, Omega and Ospreay not only bury the hatchet but tell one another what they had been clamoring to be told during all that fighting. Ospreay acknowledged Omega as the man, the trailblazer, and his hero. Omega acknowledged Ospreay as the man to take the baton forward, having begrudged him that for much of their feud. And when all was said and done, it was that interaction that convinced Omega he could still have it in him. Just a small talking segment with no fancy production or grandiose scheme, organic and conducive to the future.

This could evolve into something much more with Ospreay and Omega's joint pursuit of the World Championship further down the line, or it could just be left alone as a proverbial passing of the torch. It works in either capacity, and got this writer's eyes peeled for the next interaction, should it come.

Written by Max Everett.