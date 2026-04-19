WWE Stars Liv Morgan And Dominik Mysterio Both Hate Their Current Theme Music

Since he became one of WWE's top heel characters, Dominik Mysterio has been vocal about disliking his current theme song "It Is My Time," and he recently doubled down on his disapproval of the track during an interview alongside his Judgment Day partner, Liv Morgan.

Speaking with "Billboard News," Mysterio revealed that he prefers a specific song for his entrance theme that he was part of the music video for, but is unsure when he will finally be able to use it on TV.

"I hate mine ... dude I'd switch it up, I don't know how familiar you are with corridos tumbados and stuff, but there's this guy named Adriel Favela, very popular, Calle 24 as well, they wrote a song called 'Sucio Dom,' which means 'Dirty Dom,'" he explained. "Feel like it kind of fits a little bit ... we released it at Survivor Series and it kind of it bangs. So I don't know, we're just waiting now."

Morgan also shared her frustrations with her current theme song "Liv Gone Mad," but also complained about another entrance track that she's never enjoyed. "I don't really like mine either ... we hate the Judgment Day music," she claimed. "I think I would sing it myself."

This past Monday, Morgan released her first-ever song titled "Trouble," which was accompanied by a music video and will reportedly be her new theme song going forward.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Billboard News" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.