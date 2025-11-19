Dominik Mysterio Dislikes His Current WWE Theme, Names Song He'd Prefer To Use

Over the past year, several WWE stars have voiced their displeasure with their current theme music, with many entrance tracks being created by the heavily criticized artist, Def Rebel. Former World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER was the most recent star to revert to his original theme song, as he walked out to "Symphony No. 9 in E Minor" on "WWE Raw" this past Monday, but another performer who is desperate to change his entrance music is Dominik Mysterio, who revealed which song he wants to use instead of what Def Rebel created for him and The Judgment Day.

"That and the Judgment Day music. Good God. So, I don't know how much I could say, but man, I'm going to go with Fuerza Régida, My boy JOP., Calle 24 and Adriel Favela," he stated on "Towers of Power." "When have you ever heard Corridos or traditional Mexican music as someone's theme?"

Last month on the October 10 edition of "WWE SmackDown," Shinsuke Nakamura walked out to his original theme song, with fans being elated that "The King of Strong Style" returned with "The Rising Sun" as his entrance music. Additionally, The Street Profits reverted to "Bring The Swag" on the same episode, after having used the less popular "We Want Smoke" throughout the last year. WWE seems to be rolling out theme music changes slowly, but hopefully Mysterio will be granted his wish of entering arenas with a song of his choice sooner rather than later.

