Naomi Comments On Whether She Prefers Her Old WWE Theme Song To Def Rebel Replacement

Upon her return to WWE at the 2024 Royal Rumble, Naomi strutted out to her long-time theme song, "Amazing" (Remix) by CFO$. Three weeks later, however, the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion emerged to a new tune, titled "Glow," as she prepared to face Alba Fyre in an Elimination Chamber qualifier on "WWE SmackDown." During a recent appearance on "Casual Conversations with The Classic," Naomi weighed her old theme song against her new one by Def Rebel, which has remained a regular part of her entrance since then.

"I miss my old theme so bad. I didn't want to change it," Naomi said. "I like my new one, but I think fans and I were very much connected to the old one. I had to get it changed, so now we're here. I like my new one, it's a vibe, but we had been through some things with that old one."

While both produced upbeat tracks, CFO$ placed emphasis on the word "amazing," whereas Def Rebel has applied repetition of "glow" as a nod to Naomi's "Feel The Glow" catchphrase. The original "Amazing" debuted in 2015, with the remix version following in 2016.

Overall, Def Rebel-composed theme songs appear to be frowned upon, with many WWE talents reportedly expressing dissatisfaction with the music. One of the major issues raised by WWE talents, and by fans, is the lack of recognizability with Def Rebel songs, as many of them contain similar beats and elements that made them feel interchangeable. Nevertheless, it seems that Naomi is at least somewhat of a fan of her newer entrance theme.

