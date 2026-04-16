TNA Wrestling Reviving Iconic PPV After More Than A Decade

While Carlos Silva has been making headlines for pulling talent from independent shows featuring AEW talent, TNA has been announcing upcoming dates for the remainder of the year, including two of their biggest annual shows, Slammiversary (which happens to be the same day as AEW x NJPW's Forbidden Door) and Bound for Glory. On Thursday, they made another big announcement: the return of Lockdown.

BREAKING: TNA Lockdown returns for the first time in over a decade broadcasting live on PPV and TNA+ from Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago on August 23! Pre-sale begins April 22, tickets go on-sale April 24! #TNALockdown Sign up for pre-sale HERE: https://t.co/6QOGjuyIjK pic.twitter.com/308QbvM7LM — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 16, 2026

A video posted to TNA's social media revealed that the Lockdown pay-per-view will return after a hiatus of more than a decade. The video opens with a shot of Nic Nemeth behind a cage and then it cuts to the Chicago skyline. Various other TNA wrestlers are seen in cages or behind fences. Lockdown was a popular event where every match occurs inside of a steel cage. There have been gimmick matches inside the cage such as "Lethal Lockdown", a version of WarGames and "Queen of the Cage", an all Knockouts match. The last two times that TNA had Lockdown shows, they aired as special episodes of IMPACT on TV. Lockdown was scheduled to return in March 2020, but was canceled due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Lockdown will emanate from the Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago on August 23. Pre-sale tickets will be available on April 22 with regular tickets going on sale April 24.