WWE's Jade Cargill Comments On Abandoned AEW Storyline With Bow Wow

Rapper/Actor Bow Wow and then-AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill engaged in a social media-driven feud, with an in-person confrontation during his Millennium Tour and a segment where he crashed one of the events Cargill attended.

The storyline was ultimately abruptly dropped and never mentioned again, and while fans weren't entirely keen on seeing the angle, many wonder what the idea was. Cargill has since opened up about the storyline during an interview on "Joe Budden TV."

"I wrote something foolish first, just to like joke, because it was something that was supposed to pop off with him and another wrestler named Swerve; it didn't pop off well," Cargill explained, adding that she was "talking s**t" online as part of her character, and that ended up popping off to the point where plans changed to have her in the storyline instead.

"We were supposed to wrestle, I don't know what happened with it; I think it was more so his camp," she added, noting it was supposed to be a tag team match, but Bow Wow's team took issue with the angle, and the match never happened. "I really was looking forward to that, because he was talking a lot of smack!"

Cargill's entry into pro wrestling was notably a team-up with NBA Legend Shaquille O'Neal, likely to play to her background as a basketball player herself. Earlier in the interview, she looked back at the match, noting that she never did developmental or training before AEW.

"That was my first match ever on TV. It was insane!" she exclaimed, adding that she had one practice match as a babyface before being told she'd be heel and paired with O'Neal. "Probably like one-two-three people get something like that to start off with; and I'm not a nepo baby, I'm just blessed!"

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Joe Budden TV" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.