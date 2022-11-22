Jade Cargill And Bow Wow Feud Is Coming To AEW TV

After weeks of build-up on social media, AEW wrestler Jade Cargill and actor/rapper Bow Wow had a confrontation on Sunday night at Bow Wow's show in Miami. Now, AEW has announced that the confrontation will be shown on tomorrow's installment of "AEW Dynamite."

The company's tweet promises an exclusive update to the feud, as well as showing the footage of Sunday's incident to the AEW audience. Shortly after the confrontation occurred, TMZ released cell phone footage that saw the tail end of the incident, with Jade, Leila Gray, and Red Velvet escorted away from Bow Wow by security.

The high level of promotion behind this online feud certainly seems to indicate that the two will step into the ring with each other at some point soon. However, AEW has yet to hold an intergender singles match – a controversial match type in professional wrestling, to say the least. Considering Bow Wow has no history in wrestling, and Cargill herself is still relatively new to the sport, putting the two in a ring together without any veteran talent to keep things going smoothly could present a problem.

It remains to be seen if Cargill faces off against Bow Wow in an intergender singles match, or if another talent becomes involved to turn it into another mixed tag. If the match does come to pass in some form, however, it wouldn't be Cargill's first time stepping in the ring with a non-wrestler. Cargill's first-ever match saw her teaming up with NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal against former AEW star Cody Rhodes and future "Baddie" Red Velvet in a mixed tag bout, with Cargill picking up the pin.