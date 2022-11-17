Scotty 2 Hotty Deletes Twitter Account After Intergender Wrestling Comments

For many years, intergender wrestling matches have been a source of controversy in the industry. Some feel that, if done the right way, there's no harm in having men go up against women. Others believe even simulated violence against women is something that is completely unacceptable. Count Scott "Scotty 2 Hotty" Garland as someone in the latter camp. The former WWE star took to Twitter to make his thoughts clear on taking part in intergender matches.

"Dear promoters," Garland tweeted. "I DO NOT 'fight' women. I'm 49 & have a 20 year old daughter. 'Hurting' women isn't appealing to me. I understand that there are men that do it these days. It's just not my thing. If that makes me old or out of touch, I'll take it. Please stop trying to book it." Garland then acknowledged that he's aware he had matches with women in the past, but has moved on. "Also, before my matches from 20+ years ago with Linda Miles, Chyna, or any other women are brought up, I know what I did," Garland tweeted. "It was a different time, a different place, & I wasn't a father to a 20 yr old daughter." Needless to say, Garland's comments drew some heated responses, and in less than 12 hours, managed to drive the former WWE Tag Team Champion to delete his entire Twitter account. However, a screenshot of his initial tweet has been preserved.

During the 2000s, Garland rose to prominence in WWE as part of Too Cool, a group featuring himself, Brian "Grandmaster Sexay" Christopher and Rikishi. The trio were known for their in-ring dancing celebration, and Garland himself drew cheers for performing "The Worm" in front of the live crowd. Eventually released from the company, he would continue on as an independent wrestler until being hired as a trainer at the WWE Performance Center in 2016. Garland was eventually let go by WWE in 2021.