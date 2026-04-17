TNA Impact 4/16/2026: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved

TNA, AJPW, NWA. They all share the fact that they are promotions deeply embedded in the very lexicon of professional wrestling, and the fact that they are hollowed-out shells of what they once were for a myriad of different reasons.

This week's offering gave a yet again, pretty good set of segments within the Undead Realm, and yeah, that is pretty much it once again. It's frustrating, because there were actually very many really enjoyable aspects of the show (for those watching on some platforms). The issue being that nearly all of them were retrospective match highlights – specifically Lockdown in light of TNA's announcement on Thursday – featuring the likes of Sting, Mick Foley, AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, Kurt Angle, James Storm, Bobby Roode, and Christian Cage, just to name a handful. That's what TNA was, that's what it could still be.

But it's stuck in this never-ending limbo of recycled 2000s WWE segments and System saturation. I resent the fact that it's like this because, sure, there are some names one might describe as has-been or never-was. But there is a ridiculous amount of talent and potential on the roster. Mike Santana is TNA World Champion, that's great but let's get him some real challengers. Rich Swann is a step in the right direction but as said, the System looms.

Leon Slater is hand-on-heart one of the best wrestlers with the brightest futures, let's not have him teaming with Moose in a two-on-four handicap match with Cedric Alexander and the three inferior workers. The Knockouts division is a far cry from the days of Jordynne Grace. Daria Rae is working any wrestling GM you have ever seen and detested time and time before. Santino Marella was entertaining, which might be an indictment on the overall product in itself given he is at the tail-end of his career.

But he has been suspended and wasn't on the show. Which only allowed Daria to continue to have things her way. It is a really nonsensical point for the GM to want to stifle their own show, though I guess maybe they don't have kayfabe performance reviews.

Now I am just nitpicking, but the point is the show fails to achieve what it can be. The promotion is hardly being seen in the best light because Slater cannot dare to work an independent date with a wrestler signed to another company, all to ensure that the working relationship stays alive, so that Arianna Grace can continue to be Knockouts Champion and elevate the division in a way only a "WWE NXT" enhancement talent can.

The way things are continuing, I would be all too fine with the show being comprised of solely highlights from the years before.

Written by Max Everett