TNA Impact 4/16/2026: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved
Days after TNA Rebellion, the company has returned for another weekly installment of "Impact," with an episode focused on setting up stories for the next big event. Some new faces have been rotated in, including EC3 and KC Navarro, while the feud between Moose and The System is set to continue.
Overall, the show was more promo-heavy than action-packed, but that's not exactly a bad thing. Below you'll find our varying opinions on tonight's episode, including our thoughts on the bout between EC3 and Eric Young, as well as the latest peek into the Undead Realm. There were parts of the show we didn't get to, especially because there was quite a bit of ground covered during tonight's episode.
As always, you can find a full breakdown of the show by looking at our "Impact" results page. If you just want the highs and lows, you'll find them below.
Loved: Mustafa Ali announces International title open challenge
Mustafa Ali is arguably the best in-ring talent on TNA's roster, so I was incredibly pleased to see him capture the International Championship last weekend at Rebellion. I was even more pleased to hear his announcement on "Thursday Night Impact."
Before his Order 4 stablemate Tasha Steelz took on Jada Stone in singles action, Ali laid out an open challenge for TNA roster members and independent wrestlers from around the world to face him for his title. With this news, the possibilities for challengers are now wide open.
The indie scene is bursting with promising talent right now. Combined with Ali's proven track record in the ring, an open challenge sounds like a recipe for success. Moreover, Ali is putting emphasis on the "international" aspect of his title, which I greatly appreciate. It also gives me hope that, despite the recent cross-promotional restrictions with AEW, TNA will continue to spotlight indie talents and free agents worldwide.
Among the TNA roster members lie even more exciting possibilities for Ali. A rematch against Nic Nemeth? Sign me up. Maybe go title-for-title with X-Division Champion Leon Slater? I'm on board. Give BDE his first major TNA title shot? I'm also here for it.
The manner in which Ali set up his announcement also struck me as he mentioned that, unlike some of his TNA colleagues, he doesn't need a second chance. Instead, he will be the guy that gives an opportunity to others, hence his challenge. Ali may technically be a heel right now, but honestly, it's hard to boo him when his speaking and in-ring skills are so strong.
Written by Ella Jay
Loved: The Undead Realm vignettes return to the land of the living
This week's episode of "TNA Impact" excelled in its in ring action, especially after Rebellion. But the most piquing part of each week for me was the Undead Realm vignettes, and how they closed it this week.
I don't think Rosemary knew how many hurdles she'd have to go through to save her "Bunny" Allie. But through each of these seven deadly obstacles, she presented moments of closure and wonder towards what will happen in the future. From a brief reunion with her Decay fellow men, Crazzy Steve and Abyss, to Abyss and Father James Mitchell finally finding themselves on the same page towards forgiveness, to what the heck is Tessa Blanchard doing there, each and every week, we were left wondering, "What? That's it? Give us more!" I love that. It brings me back to the mindset of why I liked this promotion in the first place.
I'm relieved that TNA continues to produce this type of cinematic segment. See, some like me were worried that these supernatural bits would disappear, now that they've partnered up with WWE. Since blood (unless accidental) and ultra violence are off the table here, the thought of them taking away the last best and original thing like this would be enough for anyone to turn the channel. But so far, they haven't.
My million dollar question is this: Now that Allie is back from the dead, will anyone interfere with this unholy reunion between Rosemary and Allie? Perhaps an Undead Bride?
Written by Brie Coder
Hate: The return of EC3 leads to a no contest
EC3 marking his TNA in-ring return on "Thursday Night Impact," the flagship show? Great. He's taking on Eric Young, a man with whom he shares history and is a TNA veteran? Even better. A no contest outcome, though? Not so much.
Considering that EC3 was hot off a homecoming and comeback at TNA Rebellion, I expected his follow-up match to be something of substance. Instead, Young attacked him during his entrance, then tossed him to the other side of the outside floor. When the action finally moved to the ring, Young trapped EC3 with a headlock before EC3 briefly broke free to deliver a clothesline and a Thesz Press.
What followed was pure chaos. Young raked EC3 in the eyes, which led to EC3 accidentally dumping both Young and the referee to the floor. With the referee incapacitated, two more referees then charged down to call for the bell, ruling EC3 vs. Eric Young as a no contest. Still, Young continued his assault on EC3 with a clothesline and a chair-wrapped slam into the steel steps.
Admittedly, I had high hopes for EC3's return match, especially given that he's a former TNA World Champion. Unfortunately, I found myself disappointed to see it last just three minutes, with the decision to end it with no winner adding a layer of confusion.
Unless this leads to a major stipulation between Young and EC3, such as a steel cage, I will continue to question that decision as well.
Written by Ella Jay
Hated: Where were the Knockout Champions tonight?
With this being the fallout of Rebellion, I couldn't help but be surprised that two sets of champions were missing from the mix tonight. They had appearances by the TNA World champ Mike Santana, X-Division starlet Leon Slater, and the World Tag Team Champs in the System. But where were the Knockout World Tag Team Champions Heather by Elegance and M by Elegance and the Knockouts World Champion Arianna Grace?
Granted, they both won their respective matches this past weekend. I would've thought they'd be out in the ring or holding an interview backstage bragging about their recent victories. But none of them were there to claim their braggadocious feats.
It gets me wondering what's next for the Knockouts division, and who will ultimately dethrone both of these champions in the near future. With how Jada Stone was showcased tonight, I could see her within the top contender's seat in women's single title contention. If TNA is looking for another good heel champion, look no further than Xia Brookside, who showed her true intentions toward Léi Yǐng Lee, by costing her a chance to reclaim gold this past Saturday.
As for tag teams, now that Allie is back to her mortal ways, it would be neat to see her and Rosemary carry a reign together. Those are just some of the names my tired 'ol brain can come up with right now. Of course, you can't talk gold without throwing Tessa Blanchard's name in the hat. However, with the controversial background she's had in recent past, it could either make or break the company. For many, more so the latter. But you can't dismiss the reigns she's had in her first run.
Written by Brie Coder
Loved: Mike Santana chooses his next TNA World Championship challenger
Fighting and defending champions have become something of a commonplace in professional wrestling, but it's not often that you see champions willing to put their title on the line against challengers who they see as deserving of having a title shot. For that reason, I really enjoyed Mike Santana's promo wherein he extended a TNA World Championship to Rich Swann
Santana's challenge truly was different from anything that TNA or any other professional wrestling companies have done in recent memory. It automatically made it feel unique and refreshing, with the respect that Santana voiced for Swann bringing another captivating element by giving Santana a good reason for extending the challenge to Swann instead of just feeling like he had chosen something random on the roster. I also thought that Swann did a good job during his portion of the promo, and his upbeat attitude throughout it made it all the more fun to watch him speak. From beginning to end, this was incredibly solid all around and introduced some new blood to the TNA World Championship picture which is something that I thought could be used anyways.
Written by Olivia Quinlan
Hated: TNA reminding us it's a ghost of its past
TNA, AJPW, NWA. They all share the fact that they are promotions deeply embedded in the very lexicon of professional wrestling, and the fact that they are hollowed-out shells of what they once were for a myriad of different reasons.
This week's offering gave a yet again, pretty good set of segments within the Undead Realm, and yeah, that is pretty much it once again. It's frustrating, because there were actually very many really enjoyable aspects of the show (for those watching on some platforms). The issue being that nearly all of them were retrospective match highlights – specifically Lockdown in light of TNA's announcement on Thursday – featuring the likes of Sting, Mick Foley, AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, Kurt Angle, James Storm, Bobby Roode, and Christian Cage, just to name a handful. That's what TNA was, that's what it could still be.
But it's stuck in this never-ending limbo of recycled 2000s WWE segments and System saturation. I resent the fact that it's like this because, sure, there are some names one might describe as has-been or never-was. But there is a ridiculous amount of talent and potential on the roster. Mike Santana is TNA World Champion, that's great but let's get him some real challengers. Rich Swann is a step in the right direction but as said, the System looms.
Leon Slater is hand-on-heart one of the best wrestlers with the brightest futures, let's not have him teaming with Moose in a two-on-four handicap match with Cedric Alexander and the three inferior workers. The Knockouts division is a far cry from the days of Jordynne Grace. Daria Rae is working any wrestling GM you have ever seen and detested time and time before. Santino Marella was entertaining, which might be an indictment on the overall product in itself given he is at the tail-end of his career.
But he has been suspended and wasn't on the show. Which only allowed Daria to continue to have things her way. It is a really nonsensical point for the GM to want to stifle their own show, though I guess maybe they don't have kayfabe performance reviews.
Now I am just nitpicking, but the point is the show fails to achieve what it can be. The promotion is hardly being seen in the best light because Slater cannot dare to work an independent date with a wrestler signed to another company, all to ensure that the working relationship stays alive, so that Arianna Grace can continue to be Knockouts Champion and elevate the division in a way only a "WWE NXT" enhancement talent can.
The way things are continuing, I would be all too fine with the show being comprised of solely highlights from the years before.
Written by Max Everett