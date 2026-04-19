Becky Lynch Details 'Dress Code' That Used To Be In Place For Women In WWE

When Vince McMahon was the Chairman and CEO of WWE, there were many weird rules put in place that wrestlers were forced to follow, especially 10 years ago. Whether it was forbidding talent from leaving events early, banning certain words, or sneezing in front of him, McMahon was adamant about the directions he laid out, but there was one rule that Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch had a major issue with.

Speaking with Don Soder, Lynch explained that there was a specific dress code for female stars when she first arrived to WWE, sharing that women were expected to wear certain clothing outside of the ring at all hours in between travel.

"So there used to be a dress code as well for women. It was club wear. So, thankfully that's gone by the wayside. So we were coming out of events that end at 11:00 p.m., you're driving 4 hours, so 2 a.m ... and now you have to get into your tiny little frock and your high heels and you're driving through Corbin, Kentucky, and you have to get out and you got to fill your car with gas and you're in this little hoochie dress and you're like there's no discretion. I remember getting in trouble for going through the airport in a pair of jeans and a tank top ... Apparently, I had to be in the morning dressed in my tiny little frock going through the airport."

Many wrestlers have complained about WWE dress code in the past, with NWO member Kevin Nash having voiced his frustrations with being forced to wear a sports coat in the 1990s, but shared that stars like The Undertaker and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin were usually exempt from the rule.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Dan Soder" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.