Kevin Nash Recalls WWE's Attempt At Talent Dress Code, Which Stars Were Exempt

WWE legend Kevin Nash recalled the WWE dress code policy and the two stars who were excused from following it.

WWE, for a brief period, had wanted its wrestlers to adhere to a dress code, which Nash touched upon on a recent edition of his "Kliq This" podcast.

"They did [it] like for a year in WWE," recalled Nash. "They did like a fuc**ng sports coat type thing."

The former nWo star recalled that a few WWE legends, namely The Undertaker and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, did not have to abide by the dress code implemented by WWE, as it would have gone against their characters. Nash was not in favor of the policy, explaining that he wanted to be a wrestler precisely so he wouldn't have to do what others usually do, like wear a coat to work.

"I know that 'Taker got exempt. I think Steve [Austin] was exempt because it didn't fit their gimmicks," he said. "So as soon as you get that fuc**ng crack in the dyke, [the rest would've said] 'Fu*k that.' I would have never done it. That's one of the reasons why I wanted to get into pro wrestling, is not have to wear a fuc**ng coat."

Mick Foley had revealed over a decade ago that he, like Austin and Undertaker, did not have to follow the dress code. Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon had reportedly enforced a dress code, as he believed they were representing the WWE brand and had to look presentable, according to announcer Lilian Garcia. While the dress code was dropped for wrestlers, members of the creative team and WWE office staff still had to follow a strict dress code enforced by McMahon.