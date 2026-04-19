Ricky Saints Shares Thoughts On The Prospect Of Sexyy Red Signing With WWE

Having made a number of appearances on "WWE NXT" programming in recent years, rapper Sexyy Red is no stranger to the WWE realm. Whether that will equate to a WWE contract, however, is still a mystery.

During an interview with "TMZ's Inside The Ring," former NXT Champion Ricky Saints weighed in on the possibility of Red signing with WWE as a wrestler. "She was very nice. I actually spoke to her a little bit. We had an interaction backstage," he said. "Listen, if Shawn [Michaels] offered her a wrestling deal, I am not privy to that, but I wouldn't be surprised. I'm not surprised in wrestling anymore.

"But Sexyy Red is always respectful. When she comes back there, she's very sweet. She like genuinely loves wrestling, which is a great. I'll always welcome that. You want to be a part of it? I hope you love it because that's all I can ask or as some of these celebrities. Just like Jelly Roll, he loves it. So, yeah, she's a very, very sweet person. I saw her and Shawn dancing backstage and I was like, what's going on here?"

As Saints alluded to, Red's latest WWE appearance came earlier this month at "NXT" Stand & Deliver, which emanated from her hometown of St. Louis, Missouri. There, Red kicked off the show alongside Shawn Michaels, "NXT's" head booker, to hype up the crowd. The rapper later emerged backstage in segments with NXT Women's North American Champion Tatum Paxley, Shiloh Hill, newly-crowned NXT Women's Champion Lola Vice, and Saints himself as well.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "TMZ's Inside The Ring" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.