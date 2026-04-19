CM Punk Wants People To 'Stop Asking' About His WWE Retirement

2027 will mark 30 years since CM Punk entered the professional wrestling industry, and at 47 years of age, he's not only been able to still perform at a high level, but represent WWE as the current World Heavyweight Champion. Despite his recent success, now that Punk has wrestled some dream opponents, captured gold, and lived out his dream of being in the main event of WrestleMania, many fans have started to question if he will be hanging up his boots soon. However, "The Best In The World" recently shut down any speculation that he will be leaving professional wrestling soon earlier this week.

When speaking about being the cover star for WWE 2K26, Punk reassured fans that he's not retiring in the near future, but admits that he's inching closer to the end of his time as an in-ring competitor during a recent interview with "SHAK Wrestling."

"I think it encompasses my entire career. The beginning and the middle and obviously we're creeping towards the end. Not anytime soon. Everybody stop asking me. Stop freaking out, but to me it just solidifies the consistency I've had over my career."

Tonight, Punk looks to defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Roman Reigns in his first-ever singles match in the main event of WrestleMania. If Punk can emerge victorious, he will eclipse 170 days as champion, but if Reigns claims the gold, it will be seventh time he's held a world title in WWE.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "SHAK Wrestling" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.