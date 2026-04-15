Big E Hopes For No Interference During CM Punk Vs. Roman Reigns At WrestleMania

Big E has one request ahead of CM Punk and Roman Reigns' WrestleMania 42 main event clash, which is that the two should go face-to-face without any outside inteference.

During Reigns' mammoth world title reign and when he was a part of the Bloodline, inteference was a common thing, ultimately leading to him winning and extending his reign. But, Big E hopes that things change at WrestleMania 42, explaining why he doesn't want to see The Usos or anyone else interfere in the match.

"My only point is, I want to see these two titans, these two GOATs, these two legends, go mano a mano. We know Jey is a hot head. Look, I don't know if anyone has more respect for The Usos as a tag team than I do. I've shared the ring with them, I think they're incredible. I put them in the Mt. Rushmore of tag teams, if not #1, in the history of WWE tag teams. We're talking about a match with such immense stakes, we're talking about one of the most anticipated WrestleMania matches of all-time, my point is, I just want to see Punk vs. Roman. I don't want to see anybody else from the locker room," explained Big E on "Raw Recap."

Big E pointed out that if he were to be in a WrestleMania match and he was still friends with his New Day buddies, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, he wouldn't want them ringside, either.

"These guys are supposed to be the very best, [and] I believe they're the very best. I believe that Roman is one of the best of his era, of all time. My only point is, I just want to see those two face-to-face," he added.

The other WrestleMania 42 main event between Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton is for the Undisputed WWE Championship, and Big E wants to see no interference in that match, too, which is a storyline that currently features Pat McAfee and Jelly Roll.