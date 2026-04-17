Update On Ex-WWE Star Alberto Del Rio's Wrestling Future Following Latest Arrest

Alberto Del Rio/El Patron will be returning to the ring soon after his arrest and charging of domestic violence in recent weeks.

Del Rio, real name Rodriguez, was arrested on April 6 after San Luis Potosí State Civil Guard officers answered a report of domestic violence.

They arrived at the scene and caught Rodriguez in the act of verbally and physically attacking his wife, and found his wife to have physical injury to her arms and face. Thus, he was arrested and charged by the State Attorney General's Office, held in La Pila prison until April 12 as he reached a financial settlement for his freedom.

In light of his arrest several promotions including The Crash Lucha Libre announced he would be suspended and removed from their shows. But he has already secured bookings for his return since being released, with Producciones Hernandez posting a video from Rodriguez – his first appearance publicly since being arrested – to confirm his appearance on a Monterrey show on May 1.

"We have a date in Monterrey with great stars of national and international wrestling, especially the presence of the greatest of all time," he said (via "Milenio")

Rodriguez' own promotion, LM52, has also reportedly announced it will reveal details about its reactivation on Tuesday. It's possible his arrest and legal situation will be addressed. LM52's first show was announced for May 7 at the Foro Interlomas, with tickets still available for purchase.