Nikki Bella Says She's Wrestling On WWE WrestleMania Amidst Reports She's Not Cleared

A report ahead of WrestleMania 42 indicated on Friday that Nikki Bella would not be part of the Women's Tag Team Championship match due to an ankle injury she suffered on "WWE SmackDown" on March 27, but the former Divas Champion herself seems to have confirmed she's good to go. On an episode of "The Nikki & Brie Show" ahead of the "Showcase of the Immortals," Nikki spoke with her sister as though they're set for the four-way match.

"WrestleMania, we are back in action," Nikki began. "Eleven years later, Brie. Over a decade, to remind everyone."

Brie said that it was nice to hear from so many fans who were excited to see them back at it. She said she even heard Charlotte Flair, a competitor in the match alongside Alexa Bliss, say that she liked the setup of the match, as it includes stars from the past, present, and future. The Bellas and Flair and Bliss will take on Bayley and Lyra Valkyria, as well as reigning champions Nia Jax and Lash Legend.

"I'm just so excited to be part of it," Nikki said. "Back in our day, it was rare you would get a WrestleMania moment. This is our second WrestleMania moment as far as walking in together as a tag team."

On Friday, PWInsider reported that Nikki was not cleared for the match. The outlet reported that WWE had lined up a replacement for her in a returning Paige. BodySlam+ confirmed Paige had signed a multi-year deal with WWE that would see her back in the ring.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Nikki & Brie Show" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.