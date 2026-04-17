Randy Orton Hints That WWE SmackDown Phone Calls Were Not To Pat McAfee

WWE fans were not pleased when it was revealed back on the April 3 edition of "WWE SmackDown" that ESPN host and former WWE commentator Pat McAfee was Randy Orton's mystery ally ahead of his WrestleMania match against Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. It was reported after the negative reaction that WWE was going back to the drawing board with the story, but McAfee has remained by Orton's side.

During an interview with Wade Barrett on WWE's YouTube, however, Orton did not name McAfee at all throughout the five-and-a-half minute video. Video of the reveal and his beatdown of Rhodes alongside McAfee played, but Orton did not allude to the former NFL punter verbally once.

"I've known something was missing ever since I came back from my fusion [surgery]," Orton explained. "Not to be bitter about anything, not to take any second in that ring for granted, and I haven't, but I've known that something was missing and I had a little birdie on my shoulder, I had someone in my ear kind of motivate me and make me realize what it was that was missing. I knew that lately, the last few years, since my fusion, I haven't been able to be the man that I need to be in that ring to make sure I get that f****** job done. Now I know what I need to do."

Orton didn't provide any further hints, but said that he can only be this version of himself thanks to Rhodes. He said that during "SmackDown" in Phoenix, Arizona, the "American Nightmare" gave him permission to be the "best version of Randy Orton" and listen to the voices in his head.

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