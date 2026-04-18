Backstage News On Roman Reigns' WWE Contract Status Ahead Of WrestleMania 42

A report has emerged to dispel rumors and theories surrounding Roman Reigns and his future with WWE.

Reigns is set to leverage January's Royal Rumble win into a challenge for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship held by CM Punk at WrestleMania 42 on Sunday. Drawing on Reigns and CM Punk's history and real-life issues, their build has seen an emphasis on the idea that two commercial powerhouses are clashing over who is the bigger benchmark for their company. In a recent interview, Reigns said that if he loses to Punk he doesn't belong in WWE and "my work is done."

Now PWInsider reports that any rumors surrounding Reigns' comments veering on the side of reality are inaccurate. It was noted that WWE is purposely holding silence on Reigns' contract situation in order to encourage conspiracy theories about it, thereby driving engagement ahead of the match on Sunday.

It was concluded in the report, upon speaking to a source with knowledge of the situation, that even if Reigns' deal was set to expire, "it was all worked out with time to spare."

Reigns re-signed with WWE in 2022 and secured his transition to a part-time superstar in the process, and said in April last year that after his current contract he only envisions two years max in the business before transitioning to a less physical form of entertainment.