Roman Reigns Says If He Loses To CM Punk At WWE WrestleMania 42, 'My Work Is Done'

Royal Rumble 2026 winner Roman Reigns will challenge World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk for his title in the main event of night two of WrestleMania 42 on Sunday, their first singles match in over a decade. Punk and Reigns fought in the main event of night one last year, in a triple threat involving Seth Rollins, but this year, it's more than personal, something fans have seen in the ring with their scathing promos and pull-apart brawls, and even more recently, on Reigns' social media.

The "Tribal Chief" sat down with Michael Cole for an interview on WWE's YouTube channel ahead of the "Showcase of the Immortals" and spoke about his future ahead of his record 11th main event WrestleMania match. Reigns did not mince words in the serious interview, especially in his answers to Cole's final question, what happens if he doesn't win the World Heavyweight Championship?

"If I lose to CM Punk at WrestleMania, I don't belong in the WWE anymore," Reigns said after thinking for a moment. "I think if I were to lose on Sunday, I'd say my work is done."

While it's been speculated that the nearly 41-year-old Reigns could be hanging up his boots to fully commit to his Hollywood career, in another interview this week, he said he's not fully ready to be done in the ring. Reigns said that despite doing everything there is to do in WWE, there was "still a little more juice to squeeze."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit WWE and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.