Hulk Hogan Vs. Andre The Giant At WrestleMania III Inducted Into WWE Hall Of Fame

The match between Hulk Hogan and Andre the Giant at WWE WrestleMania III, and more specifically the "immortal moment" in which Hogan bodyslammed Andre, has officially been enshrined in the WWE Hall of Fame. Following a video package, the match was ushered into the Class of 2006 by "The Mouth of the South" Jimmy Hart, as well as Andre's daughter Robin Roussimoff and Hogan's son Nick.

Hart was the only one of the three who spoke, thanking both Andre and Hogan (both deceased) as well as manager Bobby "The Brain" Heenan, who was also part of the match. Hart also told a story about other acts frequenting the Silverdome at the time, joking to Hogan that WrestleMania could probably outdraw the Pope, but probably not the Rolling Stones. He then unveiled a statue of Hogan slamming Andre, which was admired by Roussimoff and Nick Hogan.

Hogan passed away in July of last year after suffering cardiac arrest. Andre died in 1993, just a few years after WrestleMania III.