Triple H Defends Pat McAfee's WWE WrestleMania Involvement: 'People Are Talking'

Listen up "marks" : The grand opening of WrestleMania 42 is upon us. In less than seven hours, "The Grandest Stage of Them All" will pull back its curtain and reveal what could be the beginning of new journeys in WWE. One of those hoping to start a new reign is none other than Randy Orton, who is on his quest to become a 15-time World champion against his former friend and student, Cody Rhodes, for the Undisputed WWE Championship. In his corner will be the self-proclaimed always right, never wrong, unfiltered yet charismatic, Pat McAfee. While many are hoping that the "Go home Pat" chant rings true tonight after the main event, WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H says McAfee's domineering personality has the industry and casual viewers talking, which is good for profit.

"The thing is, talk is good, right? People are talking, and that is a good thing," Triple H told ESPN's "First Take." "Pat, love him or hate him, Pat makes people talk. And I think that's what's important here, is people are talking. This is going to be an amazing show. This will be incredible, and it will deliver on all levels."

Although Triple H mentioned that Orton and Rhodes' match will transcend generations, what Orton hopes to do is prove that the voices in his head are far more feral than the "American Nightmares" he's had to face leading up to this potential title change. Should "The Viper" claim the Undisputed Championship tonight, this will be his first time in six years that he's carried one of WWE's pinnacle titles. His former 14th title reign (with the WWE Championship) began on October 2020, and ended 22 days later.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "ESPN" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.