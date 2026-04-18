WWE WrestleMania 42 Night 1 Full & Final Card

For the second year in a row, WWE WrestleMania will emanate from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Unlike WWE's first trip, though, both nights of WrestleMania 42 have championship matches positioned in the main event slot.

Night one, taking place on April 18, will close with an Undisputed WWE Championship bout pitting Cody Rhodes against his former mentor, Randy Orton. Rhodes regained the title by defeating Drew McIntyre on the March 6 edition of "WWE SmackDown." Meanwhile, Orton secured an opportunity to potentially claim his 15th world title by winning the 2026 Men's Elimination Chamber. Of course, Orton and Rhodes aren't the only figures in this story as singer Jelly Roll and broadcaster Pat McAfee have involved themselves in it as well. McAfee specifically promised that if Orton lost on WWE's grandest platform, fans would never see or hear him in the wrestling world ever again. The question of whether that will play a part in the outcomes of Orton vs. Rhodes will be answered soon.

Three more title bouts will grace the stage on night one, all of which revolve around the WWE women's division. WWE Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer will defend her respective title against the Women's Royal Rumble winner, Liv Morgan. Elsewhere, "The Man" Becky Lynch seeks retribution as she challenges AJ Lee for the Women's Intercontinental Championship. Should Lynch win, it would mark her first ever victory over Lee and the beginning of her third IC Title reign. WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Lash Legend and Nia Jax will have the tallest task of the evening when they raise up their titles against three other pairs: Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, Lyra Valkyria and Bayley, and The Bella Twins (Nikki & Brie Bella).

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champions GUNTHER and Seth Rollins will also be in action when they meet one-on-one, with the former looking to "expose" the latter as subpar to him.

For fans based in the United States, ESPN2 will serve as the host for WrestleMania 42's first hour of action. Within that hour, streamer IShowSpeed will mark his big stage in-ring debut in a tag bout alongside The Vision's Logan Paul and Austin Theory. Together, they'll face LA Knight and former WWE World Tag Team Champions The Usos. Jacob Fatu and Drew McIntyre will take their own rivalry to new heights as they collide in an Unsanctioned Match.