WWE's Cody Rhodes: Pat McAfee Reveal Was More Disappointing Than The Gobbledy Gooker

"The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes doesn't view Pat McAfee as a monster in his dreams; rather, a nagging gnat in reality that hasn't gotten swatted to smithereens yet. As he approaches his WrestleMania 42 main event match, Rhodes agrees with the sentiment that CM Punk has said about McAfee, and that he's a "tourist" who has sunken the industry down towards a new low.

"I don't know if I want to talk about Pat McAfee," the current Undisputed WWE Champion said candidly in his sit down interview with Joe Tessitore. "I don't think that I know Pat McAfee. I watch ESPN...I know that guy, Pat McAfee, this hustle, this former NFL punter who got and built his entire brand. And now, he has interjected himself into a WrestleMania main event...Pat McAfee, the guy that Randy Orton was talking to on the phone, is the most disappointing reveal in the history of pro wrestling. More than even the Gobbledy Gooker."

Rhodes still recommends that the former WWE commentator should just enjoy the festivities like any other fan would, and be provided with the full Fanatics experience, as it best suits him. He believes where Orton and he stand in their careers now, their prime, it doesn't need to be tainted by the jeering remarks made by McAfee at ringside later tonight. It should be noted that McAfee did mention that he would leave wrestling TV for good if Orton doesn't obtain his 15th world championship.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "WWE" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.