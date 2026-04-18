ESPN Writer Andreas Hale Denied Access To WWE WrestleMania 42

ESPN reporter Andreas Hale took to social media to announce he had been blocked access to WrestleMania 42, despite the ongoing relationship between WWE and its PLE partner.

WWE agreed a deal to air Premium Live Events via ESPN+ reportedly worth $1.6 billion for five years, and in the build-up to WrestleMania 42 has been prominently working with ESPN personalities including Stephen A. Smith.

However, it appears there will be no objective coverage from ESPN at the event, with Hale revealing that his credentials for the event had been denied with no reason given to either him or ESPN.

"I will not be covering WrestleMania 42 for ESPN," Hale wrote via X. "WWE denied my credentials and blocked my access. Neither I nor ESPN has been told why. You can speculate on the reasons, but if you want answers, ask WWE. Let me know what they tell you."

I will not be covering #WrestleMania for ESPN. WWE denied my credentials and blocked my access. Neither I nor ESPN has been told why. You can speculate on the reasons, but if you want answers, ask WWE. Let me know what they tell you. ~FIN~ — Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) April 18, 2026

ESPN's relationship with WWE has not always been plain sailing, with the deal becoming subject to a Class Action lawsuit for deceptive marketing practices in January. ESPN was also reportedly forced to drop its letter grading system in reviews of the shows at the behest of WWE.