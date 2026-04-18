Cody Rhodes Points Out Outside Involvement Trend In His WWE WrestleMania Main Events

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is no stranger to a chaotic WrestleMania build. Outside of his return to WWE at WrestleMania 38 to face Seth Rollins, either his 'Mania match itself, or the build around it has been divisive amongst WWE fans. Rhodes appeared on ESPN's "Unsportsmanlike" podcast ahead of his WrestleMania 42 bout against Randy Orton, with Pat McAfee in his corner, and talked about the ongoing trend of his WrestleMania matches.

"I feel bad pointing this out, but the first WrestleMania main event, well three years, there's involvement outside of me vs. Roman Reigns straight up," Rhodes explained. "The 'Final Boss' enters the fray. That becomes a situation. Last year, WrestleMania, me vs. John Cena, there's outside involvement again. Travis Scott enters the fray. That's a whole other situation. That's what I do. Being a Cody Rhodes fan at WrestleMania season is a choice. It's an experience. We're going to have people who want to drop in and, hey, it's interesting."

While Rhodes famously finished his story against Roman Reigns to win the title at WrestleMania 40 after losing to the "Tribal Chief" at the 39th edition of the event, the match almost didn't happen thanks to involvement from Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Johnson also interfered in the build to WrestleMania 41, as a newly-heel Cena aligned with The Rock, in addition to Travis Scott. The "Final Boss" never showed up to 'Mania, however, leaving Scott to leisurely stroll down the ramp before helping Cena win the title.

Rhodes is set to defend his gold against Orton on Saturday. The match has been a talking point for fans for weeks, and not in a good way, after the reveal of McAfee as Orton's mystery ally.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit ESPN and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.