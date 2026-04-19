AEW's Jim Ross On Potential Vince McMahon Return To WWE Creative: 'No Doubt About It'

This past Friday, the Las Vegas crowd weren't shy when expressing their gratitude to former Chairman and CEO of WWE Vince McMahon, when his daughter, Stephanie, was inducted into the 2026 Hall of Fame. The fans let out a thunderous "Thank you, Vince" chant. Despite the many pitfalls and legal battles "Vinnie Mac" is in, the brilliancy he forged upon professional wrestling cannot be swept under the rug. Even Jim Ross, who worked closely with Mr. McMahon for many, many years, believes without a doubt that if WWE were ever hurting creatively, McMahon would be their top call to bring back.

"No matter what his other issues may or may not be, all that stuff, it's still Vince. And I think if anybody is listening to this that have worked in WWE know full well it's all about Vince and it will remain that way until they bury him," the voice of AEW said on his "Grilling JR" podcast. "He's an awesome influence...I think through the haze that Vince McMahon will rise again to some level...I can't see this much talk about speculation about Vince for there not to be something there."

In this episode, co-host Conrad Thompson noted through his research that WWE's Chief Content Officer and son-in-law to Vince, Triple H, mentioned in an interview with Cody Rhodes that yes, McMahon had a hand in the creative decisions at WrestleMania 39. Triple H said words to the effect that he was in an unenviable position, and what many thought were Triple H's ideas weren't. Regardless of what's true or not, "Good 'Ol" JR is adamant TKO would use McMahon's ideas and visions if it meant staying afloat and atop the ladder of this industry. Because if it weren't for his direction, pro wrestling wouldn't be where it is today.

"They would not be good businessmen if they weren't willing to entertain that idea...They realize McMahon's a guy that built the whole damn thing...I just think they would be remiss if the decision makers would not use Vince...I think they're too smart not to utilize Vince McMahon," he concluded.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Grilling JR" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.