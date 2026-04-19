WWE HOFer Nikki Bella Confirms She Underwent Surgery

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella's injury status became clear at WWE WrestleMania 42 when she announced fellow former Divas Champion Paige as her replacement in the Women's Tag Team Championship four-way match. For further clarity, Nikki later disclosed details of the culprit behind her in-ring setback, ankle damage so severe that it required surgery.

"I actually got surgery two weeks ago from yesterday. I managed to break, sprain, and tear my ankle," Nikki confirmed on the WrestleMania 42 night one post-show. "Listen how crazy, though, this is. When I'm headed into Birmingham to get surgery, guess who was in Birmingham? [Paige]. Brie and I, literally on the phone, I was like 'Brie, there is no way I'm making WrestleMania, but you still have to have your moment.' Both at the same time, we're like the only person that will still make it feel special and like family is Paige. It's crazy how life works. It's a part of the journey. We always have that comeback. For some reason, I'm the comeback kid, but there is no one else, and I truly mean this, no other WWE Superstar in the past or now that I would want to take my spot other than Paige."

Along with the news of her surgery, Nikki revealed what appears to be a video of her ankle in post-op form — swollen, stitched up, and all — on X. As indicated by the caption, Nikki found the last two weeks especially "painful" because of it.

As of this writing, the timeline for Nikki's in-ring return is unknown. For now, though, fans can expect to see her sister Brie Bella and Paige (formerly known as Saraya) reign as the brand new Women's Tag Team Champions following their victory at WrestleMania. Nikki sustained her ankle injury while wrestling Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss on the March 27 edition of "WWE SmackDown."