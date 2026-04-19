Stipulation Added To Finn Balor Vs. Dominik Mysterio At WWE WrestleMania 42 Night 2

"WWE Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce revealed in a backstage segment on the pre-show ahead of night two of WWE WrestleMania 42 that a stipulation has been added to "The Demon" Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio's grudge match. The pair will now face off in a street fight, much to Mysterio's chagrin.

The AAA Mega Champion was seen backstage complaining to Pearce that he shouldn't have to face the demon, as the contract he signed said "Finn Balor." Pearce said Mysterio was right, he shouldn't be wrestling the demon, so he's not wrestling, he'll be having a street fight. Mysterio looked exasperated as Pearce walked away.

Balor revealed on the April 6 edition of "Raw" in a video promo that he would be bringing his demon persona to WrestleMania to take on his former friend. Balor was cast out of Judgment Day on the March 9 episode of the red brand after weeks of tension, after Balor cost Mysterio the Intercontinental Championship when he prevented him from cheating in a match against Penta. After the early March beat down, Balor cost Mysterio a chance at regaining the title from Penta when he returned to "Raw" a few weeks later.

In addition to the street fight, five other matches will be contested on night two of WrestleMania, including a six-man ladder match for the Intercontinental Championship. Three other titles will also be defended, including the United States Championship, the WWE Women's title, and the World Heavyweight Championship in the main event.