Damian Priest Explains Why It Can Be A 'Struggle' To Work Alongside R-Truth In WWE

R-Truth remains one of WWE's most humorous characters. For that very reason, though, his tag team partner Damian Priest sometimes finds it difficult to collaborate with him on-screen.

"I think everybody knows what it's like working with him. It's a struggle," Priest told "Gabby AF." 'He's just one of those guys that he has this comedic timing and presence that it's impossible to stay serious with him at all times. And we go back from the Judgment Day days. So with our interactions then, if anything, I thought we would have teamed back then just because I was always so mad in the Judgment Day. But it's one of those things that just comes back around. I'm glad it did because in this time of the year, where it's WrestleMania season and when you don't have a direction, it kind of sucks. But having him around and this became a direction by accident, it's awesome. I can't stress how great it is to be around somebody who always makes you smile."

As Priest alluded to, he and Truth initially headed into WrestleMania season seemingly with no creative direction. Upon their spontaneous pairing on "WWE SmackDown," however, he and Truth struck literal gold as they unseated the MFTs as WWE Tag Team Champions. Most recently, the pair successfully defended the titles against Kofi Kingston and Grayson Waller on the final "SmackDown" before WrestleMania 42.

In the past, Truth and Priest notably stood on opposite sides as the former tried to infiltrate The Judgment Day, much to the latter's disapproval. In between, Priest admittedly broke character at times due to Truth's comedic actions and words. Based on Priest's latest comments, it seems that is still the case even now as on-screen allies.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Gabby AF" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.