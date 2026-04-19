Demon Finn Balor Defeats Dominik Mysterio In WWE WrestleMania 42 Street Fight

Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor have gone from Judgment Day allies, to bitter enemies, to a man and the demon that haunts him. At WWE WrestleMania 42 Sunday, Mysterio attempted to exorcise his old friend in a Street Fight, but "The Demon's" spirit lingers in Las Vegas, after Balor walked away with a decisive victory.

Fear flooded Mysterio's senses as he avoided Balor during his entrance, and his terror was completely justified. Balor began wailing on Mysterio immediately, turning him inside out with clotheslines, pelting him with kendo stick shots, and nearly putting him through a table before a Suicide Dive from Mysterio evened out the playing field.

Mysterio managed to establish a slight lead over "The Demon" with a collection of chairs, but Balor sent Mysterio face-first through the steel before leveling him with a Slingblade. Mysterio attempted to fight back with a 619 and Frog Splash combo, only for his opponent to kick out at one. A missed Coup de Grace opened the door for Mysterio, but even a steel chair to the face couldn't keep "The Demon" down for more than two.

Mysterio's Hail Mary came in the form of steel chair-aided 619 and Frog Splash combo, but Balor refused to yield. As an exasperated Mysterio began setting up a chair, Balor, with supernatural confidence, rose to his feet, and cracked a steel chair over Mysterio's back. Balor closed another chair around Mysterio's neck for a vicious Corner Dropkick, and earned an undeniable victory following a Coup de Grace through a table.

Dominik Mysterio excommunicated Balor from The Judgment Day on the March 9 episode of "WWE Raw," after years of infighting, miscommunication, and distrust within the group. With Mysterio now put away, Balor's — and "The Demon's" — intended plans for a post-Judgment Day era of his career are anybody's guess.