Asuka Says Kabuki Warriors Were 'On Standby' To Fill In At WWE WrestleMania 42

This past weekend at WrestleMania 42, Nikki Bella was unable to compete alongside her sister Brie Bella in the Fatal Four Way Match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, leading Paige to return after an eight-year hiatus from the company to fill her spot. Paige and Brie Bella would end up winning the tag titles on Saturday, but it seems like there was a possibility that both women wouldn't have competed in the match at all, with Asuka and Kairi Sane being inserted into the contest instead.

During an interview over the weekend, Asuka explained that the Kabuki Warriors were being considered as an option to replace The Bella Twins if Nikki was unable to lace up her boots, and that they had new in-ring gear prepared if they were given the green light.

"Kabuki Warriors had already prepared brand-new ring gear just for WrestleMania"

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Kabuki Warriors had already prepared brand-new ring gear just for WrestleMania😢 pic.twitter.com/ZRLHkS66nv — ℕ𝕍 (@NeitroV) April 20, 2026

It was reported that Paige officially agreed to a multi-year deal with WWE on Friday, meaning there's a possibility that the Kabuki Warriors were on standby with the two-time Divas Champion's involvement being a last minute call. Additionally, many fans expected Asuka to have a singles match with IYO SKY over the weekend, as both women have been feuding with each other for the past month. However, despite Asuka calling out SKY on "WWE Raw" and "The Genius Of The Sky" issuing the challenge for WrestleMania on social media, it was reported that a singles match between both stars was being left off the card and likely pushed to the company's next Premium Live Event, Backlash.