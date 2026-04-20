Triple H Says WWE WrestleMania 42 Match Was One Of The Greatest He's Ever Seen

It was not the easiest road to WrestleMania 42 for WWE this year, and the promotion has emerged from the two night extravaganza with as many questions as it has answered. But it's also heading out of WrestleMania season with yet another classic added to the history of their flagship event, with Night Two's closing salvo, Roman Reigns defeating CM Punk to capture the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, proving to be a hit with anyone who tuned in to watch it.

Perhaps no one is happier with how the match came out than WWE's chief content officer Triple H, a man who has many classic WrestleMania matches under his belt. Reacting to WrestleMania 42 during a post-show appearance on "SportsCenter," Triple H used every superlative he could think of while praising Reigns vs. Punk, a match he believes will stand the test of time.

"Just epic," Triple H said. "You can see the passion and the pride of two guys that absolutely, to the very core of their soul, believe that they are the best in the world. And they're out there to prove it to each other, they're out there to prove it to the 55,000+ fans that were here tonight. Everything about them screamed 'I have to show I am the best.'

"And you see it all the way down to the end. [A] Knock-down, drag-out fight that just someone won't give [up]. And you finally get to the end of it, no one really loses. But Roman Reigns comes out the winner. Roman Reigns is the new World Heavyweight Champion. To me, [it's] one of the greatest matches I've ever seen. [It] doesn't get bigger."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "SportsCenter" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription