CM Punk Filmed In Brief Altercation With Fan Following WWE WrestleMania 42

Look in CM Punk's eyes, what do you see? Him taking down another invadee (a fan). We don't know his anger (fully), but saw his dreams crumble right in front of him by "The OTC." All jokes aside, the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion was not shy on how he felt about a fan filming a private moment, as he was seen swatting a phone right out of a fan's hand, who was capturing Punk's wife AJ Lee and Bayley embracing in a hug at a Las Vegas hotel hours after "The Super Bowl of Pro Wrestling" concluded.

In a video uploaded by TMZ Sports, someone captured the moment of when Punk smacked a phone away from a fan. Security stepped in to create distance between the fan and Punk. Punk's mentor Ace Steel was also there to help diffuse the situation. The fan repeatedly apologized to Punk for capturing that private moment, to which Punk replied, "No, you're not." The video ends with Punk and Lee leaving together.

CM Punk smacks away fan's phone after WrestleMania loss to Roman Reigns. 😬 https://t.co/4XueMMpb6u pic.twitter.com/UwKU3Ut1EH — TMZ (@TMZ) April 20, 2026

Punk is one of several WWE stars who've been quite vocal about fans overstepping their boundaries just to get photos or autographs. His recent public service announcement on the matter came in October of 2025, where he posted on social media, "We unfortunately have to have this conversation again. Do not turn up at airports. Do not show up at hotels. I cannot believe I have to say this. DO NOT FOLLOW PEOPLE. You've repeatedly been politely told no, respect it. You are not a fan, you are a stalker and will be treated as such. Respect the boundaries. Stop harassing people."

"The Best in the World" is recovering from the closing main event of WrestleMania 42 on Sunday evening, where he fell to Roman Reigns. Punk's reign with the World Heavyweight Championship began on November 1, 2025, marking 169 days with the belt. This past Sunday marks the 11th main event that Reigns has been featured in. It's been two years since "The Head of the Table" has held gold, as he lost his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40, after a historic 1,316 day reign.