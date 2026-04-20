WWE's Oba Femi Calls Out Roman Reigns After WrestleMania 42, Reigns Responds

"The Ruler" Oba Femi doesn't want a word with "The Head of the Table" Roman Reigns. He wants a fight. After putting Brock Lesnar down on what could've been "The Beast Incarnate's" last match in professional wrestling, Femi refuses to rest on his laurels with that career achievement. Instead, he's ready to tackle another impossible scenario, a mountain if you will. He is ready to obtain another accolade very few men have achieved yet in their WWE careers: A victory over Reigns.

"I think tomorrow is a celebration. I think in the coming weeks, it's an establishment of a new main event player. And I think at the end of the year, 'The OTC' can get some!" Femi confidently proclaimed in a post-WrestleMania 42 interview.

Later in the show, the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion responded to Femi's goal. But first, Femi must prove himself worthy in the eyes of "The OTC."

"Oba had a big night," Reigns acknowledged. "Oba, you gonna kill me? See, you seem still a little fresh in this business. You did a big thing tonight. But I've done that many times. And I've done it with the title on the line. I took it, and I defended it. Let's see how you do through the summer...And then we'll know if you can step up to the greatest of all time."

Even though many in the crowd were "Team Reigns" throughout the main event this past Sunday, the fans returned to their roots by chanting in the beginning of Reigns' interview "Oba's gonna kill you." But first, Reigns might be stepping in the ring with a man who calls himself "The Career Killer," GUNTHER. News of this potential rivalry came from the "Wrestling Observer Radio" before Reigns dethroned CM Punk this past Sunday. GUNTHER is riding high off of retiring Goldberg, John Cena, and AJ Styles before putting Seth Rollins to sleep in their knock-down, drag-out match this past Saturday.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "WWE" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.