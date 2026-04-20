Backstage Report On CEO Who Joined Commentary Desk During WWE WrestleMania

During Night Two of WWE WrestleMania 42, Rhea Ripley defeated Jade Cargill to become the Women's Champion for the fourth time. Many fans complained about the short match times, particularly for the women's matches that took place over the weekend. Then something even more bizarre happened during the lone women's match on Night Two. The CEO of Viridium, a crypto company, joined commentary for the match, except he didn't say a word the entire time. Adam Weistman sat next to Wade Barrett and Michael Cole at the announce table and wore a headset, which had no microphone. His name even appeared on screen next to Barrett and Cole's.

Weistman was introduced before taking a seat at the announce table. In the latest episode of Wrestling Observer, Dave Meltzer said, "he must've paid for the right to sit there at the desk...he must've paid them all kinds of money so he could sit at the desk like those fans that paid money to have their names on the mat."

Awful Announcing provided more background on Weistman, who also owns a scrap metal processing company in New York. In addition to his two companies, he and his wife have also invested in real estate and purchased a restaurant. He is also well-known as a booster for Syracuse basketball and has contributed millions of dollars to the NIL program. Weistman appears to be connected to celebrities like Tom Brady, Julian Edelman, and Jimmy Fallon, whom he has brought to games. In 2004, Weistman served eight months in prison for check fraud.