Dominik Mysterio Credits Netflix Partnership For WWE's Pop Culture Prevalence

"WWE Raw" has called Netflix home for well over a year now, and AAA Mega Champion Dominik Mysterio has been dominating the red brand for around five, after initially being drafted to "WWE SmackDown" in 2020. Since then, Mysterio has had plenty of riveting storylines, including his involvement with Judgment Day, his previous relationship with Rhea Ripley and current storyline romance with Liv Morgan, and his never-ending feud with his Hall of Fame father, Rey Mysterio. Mysterio recently sat down with Paper magazine and spoke about how good the major streaming platform has been for WWE, as the company's crossing more into the realm of pop culture.

"It's the reach we've been able to get through Netflix," Mysterio told the outlet. "Nothing against USA Network, it was the home of 'Monday Night Raw' for a lot of years... the longest-running episodic televised show in history, but Netflix just brought the viewership from around the world and really just globalized it."

Mysterio said it doesn't hurt that some of the biggest actors in Hollywood right now started their careers as wrestlers, including Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, John Cena, and Dave Bautisita. He said wrestling is more appealing these days, because so much has changed in the business, including the quality of storylines.

"The storylines are getting better and I feel like people respect it more because they see that we don't have an off season," he explained. "People see how hard we work. We're on the road 300 days out of the year and I feel like people really started to recognize that and started to see the hard work that we put in, and started giving us more respect for it."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Paper magazine and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.