Spoilers: Two WWE NXT Stars Reportedly Wrestling On Raw After WrestleMania

Two "WWE NXT" stars will be competing on "WWE Raw" Monday night following WWE WrestleMania 42, according to two new reports ahead of the show. While there was no official word on if the matches will be both stars' official call-ups, both names have been rumored over the last few months.

According to PWInsider Elite, as well as BodySlam+, Ethan Page and Sol Ruca will both be competing on "Raw." Ruca is set to face new Women's World Champion Liv Morgan, and Page will take on former "NXT" standout Je'Von Evans, who is fresh off the six-man ladder match for the Intercontinental Championship.

Ruca competed on the main roster at Saturday Night's Main Event, John Cena's big retirement show, in December. She faced off against Bayley, and scored perhaps the biggest victory of her career with a roll-up. Ruca is a former Women's North American Champion, as well as a former Women's Speed Champion. She's set to face off against former friend Zaria in a grudge match on Tuesday's edition of "NXT: Revenge," the second night of the TV special.

Page, a former AEW talent, has competed in dark matches on the main roster, but has not had any notable televised main roster bouts yet. He is a former NXT Champion, and holds the record for the longest reign with the North American title at 273 days. Page failed to regain the NXT Championship in a four-way match against Ricky Saints, Joe Hendry, and Tony D'Angelo, in a match that was ultimately won by the former "Don of 'NXT'" at Stand & Deliver.